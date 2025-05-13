SI

Jimmy Butler Roasted by NBA Fans Over Brutal Game 4 Performance

Jimmy Butler had just 14 points on nine shots in the Warriors' Game 4 loss.
Jimmy Butler had just 14 points on nine shots in the Warriors' Game 4 loss. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
With Steph Curry still out with a hamstring injury, Warriors fans hoped Jimmy Butler would rise to the occasion in Game 4 and help lead Golden State to a much-needed victory. Instead, the veteran guard had just 14 points on nine shots and finished with a plus/minus of -30 in the Warriors' 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Butler, who had 33 points in Golden State's Game 3 loss, didn't speak to reporters after the game. The Warriors are now a loss away from having their season come to an end and it doesn't look like Curry is going to be able to help them in Game 5.

NBA fans torched Butler for his Game 4 performance.

