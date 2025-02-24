Jimmy Butler Happy to Be Wanted Again in Golden State
The Jimmy Butler era could not be off to a better start in Golden State. The Warriors have won five of six games since the team acquired Butler from the Miami Heat. Butler has responded by being present, enthusiastic and has said all the right things.
Despite the fact that the Warriors remain in ninth place in the Western Conference, the team sounds like they've turned their season around and they are now regularly mentioned as possible contenders. Both from inside and outside the organization.
Steve Kerr talked about how Butler changed the team's outlook following their latest win.
"You can tell our fans see the difference,” Kerr said. “They feel the momentum just like we do. It was an important shift. The trade itself—I think I mentioned this after the Sacramento game—we needed it. We felt it. We were kind of treading water. We couldn’t get any traction in the season, and Mike [Dunleavy Jr., Golden State's general manager] sensed it and made the move. Sometimes you’ve got to shake things up, and we shook things up. It just so happened that one of the best players in the league was available.”
Following the Warriors' Friday night win Butler explained why things are working so well. Via The Athletic:
“Honestly—in the most humble way possible—I’m a good fit everywhere,” said Butler, who is averaging 20 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals so far with Golden State. “I am, because I’m going to play basketball the right way. I’m going to play my game. A lot of people here shoot a ton of 3s. You don’t see me out there shooting a ton of 3s. I’m going to do what I do because what I do helps teams win. I’m gonna guard, gonna get some steals, get to the free-throw line, and I’m gonna hit the open guy 10 out of 10 times. And I think that’s why it works here. The only thing [about joining his new team] is wanting to be wanted. I’m wanted here. I’m good with that. And this is where I want to be. Real s---.”
Butler seems to have forgotten that the Miami Heat wanted him to the point that they resisted his trade demands until he forced his way out of town.
These quotes should all be very fun to revisit if Butler's time with Golden State ends like it did with Miami. Or Minnesota. Or Chicago.