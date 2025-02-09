Jimmy Butler Honored Late Father With Subtle Jersey Change for Warriors Debut
Jimmy Butler looked the part in his new threads as he poured in 25 points in his debut with the Golden State Warriors, quickly displaying solid chemistry with his new teammate Stephen Curry, while helping to lead Golden State to a 132-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.
But, aside from the fact that he changed uniforms, Butler also looked different on Saturday night. Instead of the usual "Butler" on his jersey nameplate, the newest member of the Warriors decided to wear "Butler III" on the back of his uniform on Saturday night.
After the Warriors' win, Butler explained that he did so to honor his father, Jimmy Butler Sr., who passed away one year ago on February 8 due to a terminal illness.
"Because I am the third and it's actually a year ago today of the passing of my father," Butler told reporters. "So this was big for me to change it and realize that I am his son. So I'm very grateful and that's why I'm Butler III now."
Butler confirmed that he will use "Butler III" on his jersey nameplate for the rest of his career.
Butler also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a heartfelt message about his father after the game.