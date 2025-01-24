Jimmy Butler’s Latest Suspension Leads to Surprising Player Joining Starting Lineup
Jimmy Butler is currenlty serving his second team suspension of the season as he tries to force a trade out of Miami. The Heat went 3–4 during Butler's first suspension and were just 1–2 in the three games he played in before missing a team flight.
With the team dropping from fifth to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, coach Erik Spoelstra needed a spark when the team took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. Instead of Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Terry Rozier, both of whom have spent time in the starting line up in Butler's abscence, or Haywood Highsmith, who has started 75% of the team's games this season, coach Erik Spoelstra turned to unlikely place.
Rookie Pelle Larsson got his first career start on TNT.
A second round pick in the 2024 draft who is averaging just 4 points and 13 minutes a game this season, he proceeded to pick up three fouls in the first two minutes of the game.
Larsson, who averaged 12 points a game for the Arizona Wildcats last season, finished with four points and five rebounds in 14 minutes as the Heat got blown out by Milwaukee.