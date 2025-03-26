ESPN Analyst ‘Embarrassed’ by How Heat Fans Treated Jimmy Butler During Miami Return
Jimmy Butler made his first return to Miami on Tuesday night since being traded last month to the Golden State Warriors. The 35-year-old guard spent over six seasons with the Heat and led them to two NBA Finals, but his departure was an ugly one that saw him get suspended by the team before eventually being sent to the Bay Area.
Butler had a rough night in his return, scoring just 11 points in an ugly 112–86 loss. But he did hear some cheers from fans, which left one ESPN analyst "embarrassed" by their actions
Bobby Marks went off on the fans during Wednesday morning's Get Up:
"I was embarrassed watching that and looking at what the Heat fans did," Marks said. "To give a man who quit on you, he quit on them in the middle of the year. He quit on them because he didn’t get paid by the Miami Heat. And I know he took you to two NBA Finals and everything he did great for you. But to give that man a standing ovation, even if it was 50% of that, that bothered me dearly.”
Here are his full comments:
Butler's new team is now 41–31 and sits in the sixth spot in the Western Conference.