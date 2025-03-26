Jimmy Butler Returns to Miami, Immediately Gets Dunked on by Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler played in Miami on Tuesday night for the first time since the Heat traded him to the Golden State Warriors. The Butler honeymoon-era Warriors` have been red hot since they acquired the previously disgruntled star in February, but were coming off a loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
With Stephen Curry out with an injury, the pressure fell on Butler to put on a show after he was honored with a tribute video during introductions. Things did not get off to a fairytale start for the local coffee purveyor.
Bam Adebayo dunked on Butler a little over a minute into the game. He got free for the easy basket by backing down Butler's new BFF Draymond Green, who got hit in the head and neck area while trying to steal the ball. As Green remained on the ground, Adebayo threw it down over his former teammate.
Butler finished the first quarter with two points on three shots in eight minutes while the Heat had a six-point lead.