Jimmy Butler Immediately Reacted to Trade to Warriors With Fitting Song on Instagram
Jimmy Butler is headed out to the wild, wild West.
The six-time All-Star was dealt from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a blockbuster trade involving five teams which had the NBA world awestruck. He also inked a lucrative new extension with the Warriors worth $121 million for two seasons.
After the news of the trade broke, Butler took to social media where he shared a snippet of a song, captioning the post, "welcome to the wild wild west."
Butler had been angling for a trade away from the Heat for months, and after a lengthy dispute with the organization that included three separate suspensions, he was finally dealt to the Warriors just one day before Thursday's trade deadline. He certainly doesn't seem too disappointed with where he ended up.
The Warriors will be Butler's fifth NBA team in his 14-year career. He'd been with the Heat since the 2019-20 season, though his relationship with the organization soured this year. Now, he gets another fresh start, this time with Golden State as they look to get back into contention for a championship.