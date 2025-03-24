Jimmy Butler Expresses How He Will React to Heat's Tribute Video in Return Game
Jimmy Butler returns to the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night when his new team the Golden State Warriors face his former team the Miami Heat.
There was a question about whether the Heat plans to show a tribute video to Butler, who did play five and a half seasons in Miami and made a huge difference in the organization, given his tumultuous exit. Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang confirmed that Miami will show a tribute video, but before that was announced, Butler was asked how he'd feel about the Heat showing one.
“Would I watch? Yeah I’d watch," Butler said when asked if he'd pay attention to the video when it was shown. "If they have one, if they don’t, makes no difference to me.”
It sounds like Butler didn't care either way if the Heat honored his time with the team in a tribute video or not. His tenure with Miami didn't end on the best of terms as he was suspended three separate times this season. But, Butler previously said his reunion matchup would be "personal" for him while also being filled with "love." He surely will want to win
All eyes will be on Butler when the video is shown in Kaseya Center on Tuesday night. What will his actual reaction be?