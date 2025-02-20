SI

Jimmy Butler Expects First Game Against Heat With Warriors Will Be 'Personal'

The Warriors will travel to Miami on March 25.

Madison Williams

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler looks on during a game.
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler looks on during a game. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors from the Miami Heat on Feb. 5 after a rocky end to his tenure there. He had requested a trade from the Heat after the team suspended him three separate times this season.

Butler did spend five-plus seasons in Miami, though. He obviously created strong relationships with teammates and coaches there over time. So, when he faces the Heat on March 25 in Miami, it's going to be "personal" for him.

"I think it's a great feeling because you know everybody," Butler said on Virgin Radio Dubai's The Kris Fade Show. "Just like I know their game, they know my game at the same rate. But it's all love. I've been in the trenches with Miami for the past six seasons, and like I tell everybody, the way that they want to beat me and make sure that they beat the Golden State Warriors, I promise you, it's just as personal for me as well.

"Love those guys over there. Great organization. It didn't end the way that everybody hoped it would end but that's just part of the business of basketball. I don't have anything bad to say about that organization."

All eyes will be on Butler as he greets his former teammates and coaching staff that night. It sounds like he holds no ill will towards them, at least.

MADISON WILLIAMS

