SI

Jimmy Butler Reveals How Steph Curry is Aiding Warriors' Playoff Push From Bench

Steph might be dealing with a hamstring strain, but he's still weighing in.

Brigid Kennedy

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler on May 8, 2025.
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler on May 8, 2025. / Warriors on NBCS / X / Screenshot
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors may have been without Steph Curry during Thursday night's Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the star guard was still helping the Dubs all night—only from the bench instead of the court.

"Talking the game, what he sees, what we should be doing on both sides of the ball," forward Jimmy Butler said of how Curry was influencing the game from the sidelines. "Even though he's not out there, he still expects us and wants us to win. So as often as he's telling us, 'Hey, this guy needs to be here and on defense. This is what everybody needs to be doing,' we need to listen. 'Cause he's seeing it first-hand, a lot of stuff that everybody else can't see. So he's definitely still out there on the bench with us."

Watch that answer below:

In their first full contest without him this series, the Warriors were crushed 117-93—not good. But on Tuesday, when Curry exited early with a hamstring strain, the team rallied for a 99-88 victory. So it's possible they can still win when he's benched; maybe they'll just have to listen more closely to the Chef during Game 3, scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA