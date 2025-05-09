Jimmy Butler Reveals How Steph Curry is Aiding Warriors' Playoff Push From Bench
The Golden State Warriors may have been without Steph Curry during Thursday night's Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the star guard was still helping the Dubs all night—only from the bench instead of the court.
"Talking the game, what he sees, what we should be doing on both sides of the ball," forward Jimmy Butler said of how Curry was influencing the game from the sidelines. "Even though he's not out there, he still expects us and wants us to win. So as often as he's telling us, 'Hey, this guy needs to be here and on defense. This is what everybody needs to be doing,' we need to listen. 'Cause he's seeing it first-hand, a lot of stuff that everybody else can't see. So he's definitely still out there on the bench with us."
Watch that answer below:
In their first full contest without him this series, the Warriors were crushed 117-93—not good. But on Tuesday, when Curry exited early with a hamstring strain, the team rallied for a 99-88 victory. So it's possible they can still win when he's benched; maybe they'll just have to listen more closely to the Chef during Game 3, scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.