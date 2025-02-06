Jimmy Butler to Wear New Number With Warriors After Trade From Heat
Jimmy Butler is the newest member of the Golden State Warriors after the team agreed to a blockbuster trade to acquire him from the Miami Heat.
Butler will reportedly be wearing a new number when he joins the Warriors, too. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the 35-year-old will don the No. 10 jersey for Golden State, a number he's never before worn.
At his four previous stops, Butler wore the No. 21 for the Chicago Bulls, No. 23 for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers, and the No. 22 for the Heat. He also wore the No. 33 in college at Marquette.
All three of his previous NBA numbers are currently occupied for the Warriors, though the No. 22, worn by Andrew Wiggins, figures to be vacated upon Butler's arrival. Still, he's opting for a new look with his new team, having elected to wear the No. 10.
Seventeen players have worn the No. 10 for the Warriors throughout franchise history, most recently Ty Jerome in 2023 and Brad Wanamaker in 2021. Tim Hardaway wore the jersey number from 1990 to '96, too.
As for when Butler will take the floor with his new teammates, Golden State's next game is on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers. If he doesn't suit up then, his next chance to play will be against his former team, the Bulls, on Saturday, Feb. 8.