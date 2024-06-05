JJ Redick Addresses Lakers Head Coaching Rumors Ahead of NBA Finals
ESPN analyst JJ Redick recently spoke out about the growing speculation linking him to the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching job this offseason.
Redick, who will call the NBA Finals alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke starting Thursday, emphasized that his priority was his Finals broadcasting gig, not entertaining rumors of the Lakers’ interest in him for their coaching vacancy.
“My focus is on the NBA Finals,” Redick said on “GoJo and Golic” on Wednesday. “In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I’ll just say that.”
On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Redick has emerged as a frontrunner to become the Lakers’ next head coach. The Lakers’ search has reportedly been focused on two candidates: Redick and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego. At this time, Redick and the Lakers have not yet held contract discussions, according to the Los Angeles Times.
“I am so fortunate that I am in this position and I get to call these Finals with Doris and Mike,” Redick continued. “My day-to-day right now is consumed with calling games, the 19 different podcasts I feel like I have, my obligations to all of our partners.”
The 39-year-old Redick currently hosts two NBA podcasts, including one he started earlier this year with Lakers star LeBron James called “Mind the Game.”
It’s worth noting that Redick made a key clarification toward the end of the video.
“Hold on, I don’t mean any job. I mean jobs,” Redick told Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr., referring to the speculation over his future coaching career.
His revelation may suggest more than one NBA team is eying the ESPN commentator this offseason. Redick played for 15 seasons in the league and attracted coaching interest from the Toronto Raptors last year, but he has never secured a head coaching job in the NBA.