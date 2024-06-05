JJ Redick, Lakers Have Not Held Contract Discussions Yet, per Report
After a report emerged on Tuesday afternoon that ESPN basketball commentator JJ Redick had emerged as the frontrunner for the vacant Los Angeles Lakers coaching job, a separate report from the Los Angeles Times says that Redick and the Lakers have not discussed contractual terms yet.
Per LA Times writer Dan Woike, the Lakers are in "no rush" with their coaching search, and while there is a strong possibility that Redick ultimately gets the job, his representatives and the Lakers have not had conversations about contract details. This would be Redick's first coaching job.
The 39-year-old Redick is on ESPN's top NBA announcing crew, serving as a color analyst alongside Doris Burke and Mike Breen. Redick also has two NBA podcasts, including one with Lakers star LeBron James, which is obviously notable considering that Redick may become James's new coach in short order.
While Redick has a blossoming media career both on television and podcast platforms, he also had a very productive 15-year career as an NBA sharpshooter. He averaged 12.8 points on 44.7% shooting from the floor and a blistering 41.5% mark from three while playing for six different teams.