JJ Redick Clarifies Bronny James Earned Lakers' Opportunity 'Through Hard Work'
The Los Angeles Lakers selecting Bronny James in the 2024 NBA draft was not much of a surprise, as the USC product joined his father LeBron James in L.A.
Although it's a move that's been speculated upon for many years, it finally came to fruition in June. New Lakers coach JJ Redick clarified during Bronny's introductory press conference that the opportunity with the franchise was not simply handed to the 19-year-old. Instead, Redick maintained that Bronny earned his shot with the Lakers through hard work.
"I want to clarify one thing... Rob [Pelinka] and I did not give Bronny anything. Bronny has earned this... Bronny has earned this through hard work," said Redick.
"And for us, prioritizing player development," he continued, "we view Bronny as like case study No. 1. Because, his base level of feel, athleticism, point of attack defender, shooting, passing–there's a lot to like about his game. As we sort of build out our player development system holistically, he's going to have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player."
Bronny is expected to sign a fully guaranteed multi-year contract in Los Angeles after being selected with the No. 55 pick. His agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, had previously made clear that Bronny would not be signing a two-way deal.
Bronny will look to have a strong showing during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas later this offseason as he aims to erase any doubt that he's deserving of a roster spot with the Lakers.