Bronny James to Sign Multiyear Fully Guaranteed Rookie Deal with Lakers, per Report
Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, already made NBA history when he was drafted to play on the same team as his father, the Los Angeles Lakers, and now has a guaranteed contract to boot.
The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA draft plans to sign a multiyear fully guaranteed rookie contract with the Lakers that will land him on the NBA roster, instead of a rookie two-way contract that second-round picks generally receive, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
James's selection as a developmental prospect in Los Angeles gives him the opportunity to not only make history by playing with his dad, but to potentially become a key developmental piece for the future of the franchise once his father retires.
While LeBron has not formally signed his new contract with the Lakers, he is now expected to fetch the max from Los Angeles instead of taking a pay cut to add free agents for a late-career championship chase. James was open to taking less money on a new contract, but the Lakers missed out on several free agents, most notably, Klay Thompson, who was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team sign-and-trade on Monday.
As for Bronny, he will now begin his career learning under new coach JJ Redick, LeBron and Anthony Davis as he attempts to find his footing at the NBA level.