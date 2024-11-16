JJ Redick Had Funny, Sarcastic Halftime Interview With Former ESPN Coworkers
Through 12 games as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick has already developed a reputation as a feisty competitor, a dedicated film-watcher and an unpredictable and hilarious interviewee.
Well, Redick was at it again during the Lakers' 120-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup group-play game on Friday night. Speaking with former ESPN coworkers Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson during a halftime interview, Redick, dripping with sarcasm, pretended to be so annoyed that he had to even speak with the two broadcasters.
"I just want to be clear on this guys," Redick said straightfaced. "There's nothing I'd rather be doing less than talking to the two of you. I want everybody to know, I want to be very clear on this. I do not like these two gentlemen."
"I couldn't even draw up my ATO [After Timeout Play] coming out of the half because I had to do this."
The slight hint of a smile twitched on the corners of Redick's lips as he said this, while Jefferson looked at the Lakers coach like he couldn't believe his ears.
Jefferson, saying he was giving Redick a chance to "say something nice", asked him a question about Lakers guard Max Christie, which Redick quickly answered then abruptly ended the interview, saying "Appreciate you guys!"
Never change, JJ.