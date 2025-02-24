J.J. Redick Gives Interesting Take On Player Lakers Moved for Luka Doncic
To acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers sent Max Christie alongside Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick back to the Mavericks. Though the Lakers parted ways with Christie to bring in Doncic, head coach J.J. Redick still holds a ton of respect for the young guard.
Before the Lakers face Christie and the Mavericks for the first time since trading him to Dallas, Redick said that he's happy to see Christie succeeding with the Mavericks and that he will be invested in Christie “for the rest of his career," per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Buha added that Redick noted Christie has seen additional freedom on offense with the Lakers, which Redick believes he would have eventually gotten in Los Angeles.
Christie was an ascending young player for the Lakers prior to the Doncic trade. The 22-year-old guard saw his minutes increase over 10 minutes per game this season, and he started 25 games for Los Angeles this year. His role has continued to expand since joining the Mavericks, going from 25.1 minutes per game with the Lakers to 32.6 with the Mavericks. He has also gone from averaging 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in Los Angeles to 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in Dallas.
Given Redick's high praise for Christie, it would not be entirely surprising to see the Lakers try to bring back Christie in the future if he eventually becomes available. In the meantime, Christie is doing a great job taking the next steps of his development with the Mavericks.