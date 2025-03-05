JJ Redick Had Perfect Joke to Celebrate LeBron James Hitting 50,000 Points
LeBron James secured another bit of NBA history on Tuesday night, becoming the first player to ever reach 50,000 career points.
James is already the top scorer in the history of the league, having passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot on the list two years ago.
On Tuesday, James made his bit of history against the New Orleans Pelicans, draining a three-pointer in the first quarter to bring his combined total of regular season and playoff points to 50,002.
After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick congratulated James on his historic feat, while also taking a light jab in his direction.
“LeBron, congrats on 50,000 points,” Redick said in the team’s postgame talk in the locker room, to which James’s Lakers teammates responded with cheers. “It only took you 22 years.”
Jokes aside, the Lakers are looking like a real force over the past few weeks. Los Angeles has won seven straight games and 13 of its last 15. With superstar Luka Doncic now in the fold, the Lakers have jumped from the play-in tournament to second place in the Western Conference standings.
There’s surely plenty more records and historic marks that James could continue to reach, but if the Lakers keeps winning, all of those numbers will be secondary.