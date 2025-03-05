NBA Insider Offers Warning to Rest of League Amid Lakers Red-Hot Play
The Los Angeles Lakers ran all over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night en route to their seventh straight victory. By doing so they retained possession of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The ceiling of what this team is capable of doing in the playoffs has been raised significantly as Luka Doncic and LeBron James have hit the ground running together and it has the potential to be hoisted even higher.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst assessed the situation on Get Up Wednesday morning.
"Look the bleep out," he said. "The Lakers are absolutely flexing right now."
In the latest victory, Doncic and James became the first duo in Lakers history to score 30 points and make five three-pointers in the same game. They are the first L.A. pair since 1970 to each have 25 points per game, five rebounds per game and five assists per game over a six-game span. And it seems as though they are just getting started.
"Their offense is now getting to the point where it's opening up their margin for error," Windhorst observed.
Throw this into the fact that the Lakers' defense continues to get better and that they were down two starters on Tuesday and didn't miss a beat and there's just a hearty stew of optimism brewing since they were able to obtain Doncic.