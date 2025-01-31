SI

JJ Redick Had Powerful Message About LeBron James After Lakers’ Win Over Wizards

The Lakers coach has a ton of respect for James for his "competitive stamina."

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has a ton of respect for LeBron James for the star's "competitive stamina."
Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick has a ton of respect for LeBron James for the star's "competitive stamina."
The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 2–1 on their East coast road trip with a 134–96 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night in D.C.

Lakers star LeBron James scored 24 points and added 11 assists and three rebounds in the blowout win, and exited the game late in the third quarter with the contest well in-hand.

In the aftermath of the emphatic victory, Lakers coach JJ Redick praised James for being a tone setter and spoke on the 40 year old's "competitive stamina."

"He was awesome, yeah, he was awesome," Redick said. "He was aggressive. He talked. Just his willingness to trust his teammates and create for others and create for himself was awesome. And don't overlook the fact, by the way, that he's 40 years old in year 22 with every accolade under the sun, and he comes out on a Thursday night that's a non-nationally televised game against a team that's really struggling and he is the tone setter. That's competitive stamina. It's impressive."

The Lakers improved to 27–19 on the season with the win. They play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

