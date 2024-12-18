JJ Redick Predicts Bronny James Will 'Take Off' After Overcoming One Fear
Bronny James has had an uninspiring start to his NBA career so far, but Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick thinks the rookie just has to overcome his fear of failure to really "take off."
"He's got to get to the point where it's OK to fail. And I think he has a real reservation to fail," Redick told reporters on Tuesday, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "And I think a lot of that is he's had a camera on him since he was eight years old. ... He's had attention on him, I'm cognizant of that. I think, once he develops that, he's going to take off."
"He will do anything we ask him to do and he's done everything we've asked him to do," Redick continued. "It's just really part of player development is not just the physical skills and the physical development, it is the mental development, as well."
Bronny has played 18 minutes for the Lakers so far this season, averaging just 0.6 points and 0.3 assists across seven games. He's had more obvious success with the G League's South Bay Lakers, where he scored a career-high 30 points against the Valley Suns last week. It's an interesting spot to be in—he's only 20 and at the start of his NBA career, but everybody is waiting to see how he stacks up to his dad.
The good news is Redick seems to believe that a-ha moment is coming.