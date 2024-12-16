LeBron James Delivered Such an Encouraging Message to Bronny on G League Stint
LeBron James missed some time on the court last week while dealing with a foot injury, which gave him some time to watch his son Bronny compete for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.
The younger James was assigned to the G League in early November after four appearances in the NBA. It could've easily deterred James from competing well after dropping down from the NBA, but it doesn't seem to be bothering him on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers star might be one of the reasons why his son has kept his head held high this season. The elder James told The Athletic's Jovan Buha what he's been telling his son throughout his G League experience to continue encouraging him.
“Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work,” James said. “The work always prevails at the end of the day. It’s just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going out and just playing the game that he loves and knows how to play. I loved his aggressiveness.”
Something seems to be clicking with Bronny James as he's gone off in the team's past three games by scoring a total of 62 points. He scored a career-high 30 points in a recent G League game.
He still competes for the Lakers here and there, most recently on Dec. 8 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. The rookie hasn't seen too much NBA action yet as he's averaging around three minutes per game.