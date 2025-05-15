Joe Mazzulla Explains Why Kristaps Porzingis Missed Second Half in Celtics' Game 5 Win
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis didn't play in the second half as Boston fended off elimination Wednesday, defeating the New York Knicks 127-102. He has played limited minutes through the majority of the second-round series as he continues to suffer side effects from a viral illness he first dealt with in March.
After playing a series-high 24 minutes in Game 4, Porzingis logged just 12 minutes in Game 5. Following the game, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla clarified why Porzingis didn't play in the second half, confirming that his symptoms were still hindering him, as opposed to keeping him out of the lineup due to a schematic decision.
"I mean he couldn't breathe, so he was available if absolutely necessary," Mazzulla said postgame to reporters via SNY TV. "So that was just a decision between me and him. He was having difficulties breathing but he wanted to be out there and if we absolutely needed him, we would have been able to go to him."
Porzingis logged just one point, one rebound and a block in his 12 minutes against the Knicks. The star big man is clearly still not 100%, but the Celtics were able to extend the series even with his limited play, and without superstar Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4..
The series heads back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6 this Friday with New York leading Boston 3-2.