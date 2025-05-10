NBA Insider Provides Kristaps Porzingis Update Amid Lingering Effects From Ongoing Illness
Kristaps Porzingis's availability has been a huge question mark for the Boston Celtics during their second-round series against the New York Knicks. The star big man did not play in the second half of Game 1, then played just 14 minutes off the bench in Game 2.
After the Game 2 loss, which put the Celtics in a 2-0 hole in the series, Porzingis said he's "not feeling [his] best." Al Horford started in Porzingis's place in Game 3 Saturday, as ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on Porzingis just before the game.
"He's still dealing with side effects from a virus he first dealt with in March," Charania said on ESPN Saturday. "It's led to him having energy zaps and stamina having ebbs and flows over the last couple of months."
Charania reported that Porzingis felt he had turned a corner just before the NBA playoffs began, but he experienced a crash right before Game 1 of the Celtics' series with the Knicks.
"He's tried a lot of different things to try to mitigate the side effects," Charania continued. "I'm told he's been receiving IVs, immune boosters, he's even changed up his sleep patterns to try to get more rest. He's essentially waking up every day hoping and praying that he feels better."
Porzingis first entered Game 3 Saturday midway through the first quarter in relief of Horford, who started for Porzingis in Game 2 as well.
The viral illness sidelined Porzingis for eight games in March during the regular season. He started all five games of Boston's first-round series against the Orlando Magic, as well as Game 1 against the Knicks before he exited the game early.