Joe Mazzulla Gives Injury Updates for Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser Ahead of Game 2
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla gave injury updates on both Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser, two players who both left Monday night's Game 1 conference semifinals series vs. the New York Knicks early.
Mazzulla said both players are considered "day-to-day" as of Tuesday. Game 2 of the series is on Wednesday night, casting doubt on both of their availabilities for that contest.
Porzingis left the game after just 13 minutes of play time due to an illness. He missed all four shots he took. Mazzulla did add that Porzingis is feeling "a little bit better" as of Tuesday, Boston Herald's Zach Cox reported.
Hauser only played for four minutes before he left the game with a right ankle sprain. His right foot was wrapped up after the game, per Locked on Celtics' John Karalis. He missed the two shots he took before leaving the contest.
It was a rough night for the Celtics, to say the least. They blew a 20-point lead to lose 108-105 in overtime to the Knicks. They also made unfortunate playoff history by missing 45 three-point shots, which is the most missed by a team in the postseason. They need their players to remain healthy if they want to erase the mistakes they made on Monday night.