Joe Mazzulla Gives Ominous Quote After Celtics' Game 3 Win Over Knicks
Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is known for his memorable quotes in press conferences, and he added another one to the ever growing list following the Celtics' Game 3 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday.
The Celtics were coming into Saturday's game on a downturn after they blew two consecutive 20+ point leads in the first two contests to go down 2-0 to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. Boston was able to hold onto their 20+ point lead in Game 3, and Mazzulla credits that to the mindset the team had coming into the game.
He's had the Celtics "tap into their darkness" as they struggled the past 72 hours dealing with those tough losses. It gave them the motivation they needed to dominate in Game 3.
"This is the fun part, you don't get into the journey for it to be easy. It's been dark, but in a good way," Mazzulla said. "You just gotta tap into your darkness."
Whatever Mazzulla had the Celtics do before Game 3 obviously worked as they won by 22 points, 115-93, at Madison Square Garden. The reigning NBA champions will need to keep this same mindset heading into Game 4 on Monday night to have a chance to even the series.