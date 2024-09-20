SI

Joel Embiid, Sixers Agree to One of the Richest Contracts in NBA History

The former league MVP has agreed to a three-year extension that includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Mike McDaniel

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid signed a lucrative three-year contract extension on Friday.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid signed a lucrative three-year contract extension on Friday. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers and star center Joel Embiid have agreed to a three-year, $193 million maximum contract extension, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.

Embiid's contract now has five years and $301 million remaining on it, which makes it one of the richest deals in league history.

Embiid, who won the league MVP two seasons ago, was once again stellar last season when he was on the court. Injuries only allowed Embiid to play in 39 games last season, but he averaged a career-high 34.7 points to go along with 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. While injuries have always been something to consider with the 10-year veteran, he is in the prime of his career and is one of the most dominant big men of this generation.

The 30-year-old Embiid, fresh off a contract extension, will enter the new season with heightened expectations as he plays alongside star guard Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Paul George. The 76ers are expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA