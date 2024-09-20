Joel Embiid, Sixers Agree to One of the Richest Contracts in NBA History
The Philadelphia 76ers and star center Joel Embiid have agreed to a three-year, $193 million maximum contract extension, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season.
Embiid's contract now has five years and $301 million remaining on it, which makes it one of the richest deals in league history.
Embiid, who won the league MVP two seasons ago, was once again stellar last season when he was on the court. Injuries only allowed Embiid to play in 39 games last season, but he averaged a career-high 34.7 points to go along with 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. While injuries have always been something to consider with the 10-year veteran, he is in the prime of his career and is one of the most dominant big men of this generation.
The 30-year-old Embiid, fresh off a contract extension, will enter the new season with heightened expectations as he plays alongside star guard Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Paul George. The 76ers are expected to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.