Joel Embiid Trolled Tyrese Haliburton After Attempt to Recruit Him to Pacers
Joel Embiid has spent his entire NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, and, given he signed a three-year extension worth north of $190 million prior to this season, he doesn't seem likely to leave any time soon.
If he were ever to leave the 76ers, he made clear that he would certainly not be joining the Indiana Pacers.
During the Summer Olympics in Paris, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was representing Team USA alongside Embiid, jokingly attempted to recruit the Sixers center to Indianapolis. Those efforts fell upon deaf ears, as Embiid was quick to shoot the idea down.
"You gonna come to Indy? Come on!" Haliburton said in the locker room in a clip on Netflix's Court of Gold documentary.
"I might wanna come to Indy. SIKE! Never in my life. I'd rather retire," Embiid retorted, prompting some laughter from Haliburton.
Haliburton then encouraged him to come by his home next time Embiid and the Sixers were in Indianapolis, seemingly in an effort to sway his stance on the city.
It's hard to knock Haliburton for trying to add some talent to Indiana's frontcourt, but Embiid savagely shot down his recruitment efforts without much hesitation.