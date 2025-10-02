Jonathan Kuminga Seen With New Jersey Number After Warriors Contract Stalemate Ends
Jonathan Kuminga's stalemate with the Warriors came to a blissful end earlier this week as the former lottery pick agreed to sign a two-year deal with Golden State.
Kuminga was a restricted free agent this offseason and refused most of the Warriors' offers throughout the summer in an effort to wind up with a team where he'd receive more consistent playing time; Steve Kerr's trust in the young forward has clearly ebbed and flowed over his four seasons with the team. Negotiations got tense enough over the last few months that Kuminga's agent went public with their demands.
It was ultimately all for show, and on the eve of training camp Kuminga inked a deal that includes a team option for next year with the expectation the Warriors will decline it so the 22-year-old can enter free agency. On Thursday he showed up at the facility for his first practice and appeared to show off a new number.
Per multiple reporters in attendance, Kuminga appears to have changed his jersey number from the 00 he's worn since getting picked seventh in the 2021 NBA draft. Instead, he'll don No. 1.
Last year Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per night. However, his game is not a natural fit with Steph Curry, and so Kerr often would yank Kuminga off the floor when it was time to win the game. Based on his protracted and difficult contract negotiations this offseason, Kuminga clearly wants to show off his game elsewhere. There could be a trade in his future when he becomes eligible in January.
For now he'll be with Golden State. With a new number.