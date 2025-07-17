Report: Jonathan Kuminga Hoped Warriors Would Trade Him to Eastern Conference Team
As the NBA offseason rolls on into the heat of the summer, it doesn't appear like Jonathan Kuminga returning to the Bay Area next season is very likely.
The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported Thursday that Kuminga and his agent are looking for a contract—either long-term deal or short-term deal—worth at least $25 million per season. Kuminga is also open to exploring other teams via a sign-and-trade deal.
According to Stein, the Warriors have "expressed reluctance" to hand Kuminga a long-term contract at his asking price. He also was "hopeful" that Golden State would work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls, who are still working things out with their own restricted free agent Josh Giddey.
Elsewhere in the Kuminga sweepstakes, the Kings have shown significant interest. NBC Sports Bay Area's Tristi Rodriguez reported earlier this month that the Warriors, Kings and Pistons were discussing a three-team trade that would send Kuminga to Sacramento, Malik Monk to Detroit and Devin Carter and Dario Saric to Golden State, among other pieces. But that trade hasn't picked up any momentum in recent weeks.
Additionally, the Suns have reportedly emerged as a new team intrigued by landing Kuminga, especially after they parted ways with Bradley Beal earlier this week. But according to Stein, the Suns don't possess the draft capital or players that Golden State would seek in a Kuminga sign-and-trade.