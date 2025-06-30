Jordan Clarkson Will Become Unrestricted Free Agent After Contract Buyout With Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson will finalize a contract buyout with the team, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday. This sets Clarkson up to test interest from other teams this offseason.
Clarkson wants to focus on "contending teams" for his new home, Charania added. The Jazz finished with the NBA's worst record this past season at 17-65. Utah has missed the past three playoffs, so it makes sense why Clarkson would want to join a team with better postseason chances.
Multiple teams have shown interest in adding Clarkson this offseason, including the New York Knicks, according to Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.
Over his six seasons in Utah, Clarkson has been a star sixth man, even winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021. He's only been a starter in one of those six seasons. Last season, Clarkson 16.2 points and 3.7 assists off the bench.
The Jazz have made a lot of moves this past week, starting with drafting stars Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. Then, they traded Collin Sexton to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Jusuf Nurkic on Sunday. It's a new era in Utah.