Utah Jazz Send Collin Sexton to Charlotte Hornets in Exchange for Jusuf Nurkic
The NBA offseason is off to quite a start. Between a slew of trades and extensions and last week’s draft welcoming the next generation of stars to the NBA, franchises across the league are reshaping themselves in preparation for the 2025-26 season.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday that the Utah Jazz were sending guard Collin Sexton and a 2031 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for big man Jusuf Nurkic.
Sexton is now set to lineup alongside LaMelo Ball and newly drafted Kon Kneuppel in the Hornets lineup. Meanwhile, Nurkic will be teaming up with Ace Bailey out of Rutgers, whom the Jazz drafted as something of a surprise with the fifth pick on Wednesday night.
Sexton led the Jazz in total points and had the second-highest usage rate on the roster last year, meaning his absence will leave plenty of action available for Bailey and fellow rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr. out of Florida.
As for the Hornets, chances are they still have some dealing to do before the start of the season, as they are now short-handed in the frontcourt after moving Nurkic in addition to trading away Mark Williams during the draft.