Josh Hart Had Perfect Quip After Getting Fined for Atrocious Flop vs. Celtics
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart was fined $2,000 for a hilariously bad flop against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, having been unable to draw a whistle and avoid the subsequent discipline with his acting skills.
After being issued the four-figure fine, Hart took to social media with a fitting joke about the situation.
"Dang no Oscar for me," he quipped on X, formerly Twittter.
While running down the court in transition during Sunday's game, Celtics guard Jrue Holiday could be seen lightly wrapping his arm around Hart's body. In response, Hart raised his arms in the air and dramatically hit the deck, clearly looking to bait a foul call from officials.
It's hard to flop much worse than that, and despite the acting efforts from Hart, the 29-year-old's performance seems unlikely to be recognized at next week's Academy Awards.
Fortunately for the Celtics and fans at the TD Garden in Boston, the referees did not take the bait and no whistles were blown. The Celtics went on to win 118–105.