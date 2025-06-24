SI

NBA World Reacts to Unexpected Jrue Holiday-Anfernee Simons Swap

Another blockbuster trade, and just days before the draft.

Brigid Kennedy

Then-Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday on Jan 31, 2025.
Then-Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday on Jan 31, 2025. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have agreed to swap Celtics guard Jrue Holiday for the Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Monday night, in what is just the latest big-time move of the NBA offseason.

That the Celtics would need to offload some financial responsibility has been a big talking point since their elimination in the second round of playoffs, so it makes sense to see some action happening there. The Blazers, meanwhile, will re-acquire Holiday, whom they traded away to Boston after initially receiving him as part of the Damian Lillard trade in 2023.

As it often does, NBA world quickly chimed in with (1) its takes on the deal, which ranged from confused to pleasantly surprised, as well as (2) some "thank yous" to Holiday (though it would seem those came from primarily Celtics fans).

Take a look at that reaction below:

Let the rest of the offseason madness commence.

Published
