With Player Option Looming, Julius Randle Expresses Love for Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves' season ended on Wednesday night with a 124-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
Members of the Timberwolves spoke with reporters on Thursday morning as the team formally concluded its season.
Timberwolves star Julius Randle shined in his first season with the team. After an offseason blockbuster trade sent him to Minnesota from the New York Knicks, Randle played a key role in helping the franchise reach the Western Conference finals.
But it's unclear whether or not Randle will be back for a second season in Minnesota. He has a player option for next season worth nearly $31 million that he can either exercise, or decline to test free agency or sign an extension with the Timberwolves.
Regardless of what happens this summer, Randle expressed appreciation for the organization in his first season with the team.
"I will say that I love it here," Randle said when asked about his player option. "This is the most meaningful basketball I've played in my career. From how the organization has made me feel - the front office, and my teammates and playing with Ant as our leader. I love it. There's a lot to be excited about. I haven't really thought about [the player option] but having the ability to compete for a championship is everything I can ask for at this point in my career. So we'll see."
In 69 regular season games, the 30-year-old Randle averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 48.5% shooting.