Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Basically Blacked Out During Unreal Fourth Quarter vs. Pacers
Karl-Anthony Towns went off in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, putting the New York Knicks on his back as they were able to claw their way back into the series against the Indiana Pacers.
The Knicks were able to erase a 20-point second half deficit thanks in large part to Towns, who scored 20 of his 24 points on the game in the final frame.
Ahead of Game 4, TNT’s Inside the NBA asked KAT to reflect on his big performance.
“The whole fourth quarter, I was in the zone. It was just a blur,” Towns said. “Didn't even realize what the score was. I was just so locked into that game. You kinda lose yourself in it."
The Game 3 performance from KAT might have saved the season for the Knicks, as it kept them from going down 3–0 in the series.
While the Knicks still have a way to go before they reach the NBA Finals, they’ve proven time and time again this postseason that no lead is safe when they get hot.