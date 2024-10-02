Karl-Anthony Towns Classily Kept Promise to a Reporter's Daughter One Day After Trade
New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns spent nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves—an eternity in NBA terms. Over that span, he evolved from a green top draft pick into a fixture of 21st-century cultural life in the Twin Cities.
Before he left, he made a final gesture to one Timberwolves fan in particular—the daughter of The Athletic beat writer Jon Krawczynski. Krawczynski, who wrote about what Towns did in a widely circulated story, discussed the gesture Tuesday with Dan Barreiro on KFAN in Minneapolis.
"12:30 in the morning (Friday night, after news of the trade broke), I get a text from him checking in," Krawczynski said. "He knows that my daughter and my son are just huge KAT fans."
Towns went on to ask whether either of Krawczynski's children had a sporting event he could attend before he left for New York; the writer told Towns his daughter had a soccer tournament in suburban Blaine but privately doubted that the four-time All-Star would make it.
"Halftime, he sends a text and says, 'I'm pulling up,'" Krawczynski recalled. "There he is. He walks out and he has his father and four of his friends."
Towns spoke to both of the writer's children and numerous others, a gesture that blew Krawczynski away.
Forget his prodigious basketball talents—it appears clear the Knicks are getting a player who will represent New York well.