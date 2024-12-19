Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Heartwarming Moments as He Returns to Minnesota
As New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns prepares to make his first appearance in Minneota on Thursday night since the Timberwolves traded him in the offseason, Towns shared a heartwarming video of some of his best moments off the court and around the community in advance of Thursday's game.
Towns began the video with a message to the fans.
"I always try to find ways I could help the community and everything here. Y'all have given me so much, so the least thing I could do is give back," Towns said, before the video cut to his best moments in the Minneapolis community.
As Towns met with the media on Thursday following shootaround, he mentioned how much Minnesota still means to him.
"I've been through a lot, especially in a T-Wolves jersey," Towns said via Jon Krawczynski. "I've learned to appreciate moments, especially these moments that don't come around often. I just want to be in a place of life where I don't look at life as glass half-empty. I look at it as half-full."
Towns's return is set for 9:30 pm ET on Thursday night in Minneapolis.