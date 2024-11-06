Ken Griffey Jr. Revealed the Powerful Advice He Gave to Bronny James
Ken Griffey Jr. understands the position that Bronny James is in with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After all, Griffey Jr. made history in 1990 when he joined his father Ken Griffey Sr. to become the first father-son duo to appear on the same team in an MLB game.
Bronny James made similar history with his father, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, last month. Griffey Jr. gave the younger James one piece of simple advice.
"I did tell Bronny to just relax, enjoy it, be you. You are not gonna be him. Nobody is him. When I got there, my dad told me that this is your team, I am just here. And he was dad at the house and teammate at the ball park. But like I said, there were times that I rode home with mom. It was much safer.”
Griffey added:
“You’re gonna learn a lot by being able to sit there and be on the bench watching him. People say he needs to be in the G-League and he needs this and that. I’ll tell you what, I learned more sitting there watching my dad than anything."
It's hard to follow in the footsteps of your dad, especially when he's one of the greatest basketball players of all-time. Bronny James has spoken publicly about wanting to forge his own path, and he will continue that effort as he works to get better and take steps forward in his early NBA career.