Kendrick Perkins Claims Steph Curry Didn't Deserve to Make 2025 NBA All-Star Roster
The 2025 NBA All-Star rosters were unveiled this week, and among the star players representing the West will be perennial All-Star Stephen Curry. Not everyone agrees with the Golden State Warriors' point guard's selection, however.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins weighed in on Curry making the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his career. Curry was once again named a starter for the Western Conference, and has not missed an All-Star Game since the 2019–20 season in which he played just five games before missing the rest of the campaign to injury.
Perkins made clear that he feels that, this year, there are more deserving players than Curry.
"I look like a guy like Steph Curry making the All-Star Game this season. And I look at a lot of guys like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, just in his conference who had better seasons and are playing better than him. Look, I'll say the quiet thing out loud. Steph Curry should not be an All-Star. He shouldn't," said Perkins.
"No matter what the fans want, no matter what the coaches want, no matter who we want to see. You have to earn to be an All-Star by your production, and if you're looking at the production around the league, there's guy in the Western Conference who have better numbers than Steph, and their teams are in better positions than Steph's," he added.
It's an eye-opening take, but Perkins does raise a fair point. Despite the generational superstar that Curry is, he's averaging 22.3 points per game this year, his lowest in a healthy season since 2011–12. The Warriors are the No. 11 seed in the West at 24–23, behind teams like the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, all of whom notably had star players snubbed from the All-Star Game.
There's hardly a more popular player in the NBA than Curry, but Perkins doesn't think his popularity warranted a place in the All-Star Game over some other deserving talents.