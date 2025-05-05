Kendrick Perkins Provides Update on Stephen Curry's GOAT Status
Stephen Curry continues to add to one of the most storied careers in NBA history. On a less important note, all of his accomplishments have allowed pundits to start kicking the tires on the take that he warrants inclusion when speaking about the greatest player of all time conversation. As neither Michael Jordan nor LeBron James will be adding another championship trophy to their case this season, Curry has a golden opportunity to close even more ground in all places debate is embraced.
"Steph Curry is one championship away and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation," Kendrick Perkins observed on Monday morning's First Take.
Perkins then dared someone to make it seem like he was saying something ridiculous. But that's not really necessary because it's not that wild of an assertion because "the conversation" means nothing. Anyone can be in a conversation if you mention then. And precious few, even if Golden State does win it all next month are going to sit there with a straight face and argue that Curry is better or more accomplished than either Jordan or James. So one could argue that it's not that meaningful of a distinction.
No matter what, Curry is among the best and most productive players to ever play basketball. Nothing that happens over the next few rounds of the playoffs is going to change that. Except on television, where you can expect a torrent of support for Perkins's scenario should it come to pass.