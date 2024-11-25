Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Expected to Return for Suns Tuesday Night vs. Lakers
Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will both return to action on Tuesday night when their team faces the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup at home, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
The Suns' Big Three consisting of Durant, Beal and Devin Booker will finally reunite on the court again.
Durant has missed the last six contests while dealing with a left calf strain. He last played on Nov. 8. Beal has also dealt with a calf injury that he suffered on Nov. 12, which was the Suns' first NBA Cup matchup of the season vs. the Utah Jazz.
Before Durant's absence, he averaged 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per games in nine appearances. Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in nine appearances.
The Suns currently sit in fourth place in the NBA Cup West Group B competition with a 1–1 record. The Lakers lead their group. A win on Tuesday night would be a major accomplishment for Phoenix.