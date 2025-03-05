Kevin Durant Got Emotional When Discussing Kyrie Irving's Season-Ending Knee Injury
The news of Kyrie Irving's torn ACL has reverberated around the NBA and the general response from fellow players indicates how well-liked Irving is around the league. This includes Kevin Durant's comments on the matter; he grew emotional as he gave them following the Phoenix Suns' 119-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
"I feel for my boy," Durant said of Irving, his former teammate in Brooklyn. "I know how much he cares about the game and loves the game, loves his routine, enjoys playing for his teammates. He's an awesome teammate. The best teammate."
Durant had to pause before continuing, clearly getting emotional discussing Irving's setback.
"Man. He loves the game so much, I'm just hurt for him. But he's such a strong-minded person he's going to bounce back and probably be even better than he was before he got hurt. Prayers up to him and wish him a speedy recovery."
Durant and Irving teamed up in Brooklyn together beginning in 2019. They played alongside one another until Irving was traded to the Mavericks and Durant to the Suns ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.
Clearly their friendship remains strong.