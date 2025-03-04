SI

Luka Doncic Had Powerful Message for Kyrie Irving After Season-Ending Injury

Doncic clearly feels for his former Mavericks teammate.

Liam McKeone

Doncic and Irving went to the NBA Finals together in Dallas
Doncic and Irving went to the NBA Finals together in Dallas / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks suffered a brutal blow on Tuesday when news broke that superstar point guard Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL after going down with a bad-looking knee injury against the Sacramento Kings. Well-wishes for Irving immediately poured in from around the NBA, including from his old teammate Luka Doncic.

Doncic, who posted an emotional reaction to Irving still shooting his free throws after getting hurt on Monday evening, delivered a powerful message to his former running mate on social media: "You will come back stronger mi hermano!"

Doncic and Irving suited up for about two full seasons together in Dallas and went to the NBA Finals last season; of course, their partnership came to an end when Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers at the deadline this year. They clearly grew close during their time as teammates.

Irving now begins the recovery process. Doncic is rooting for him.

