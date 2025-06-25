Kevin Durant Had a Classy Message for ‘Real' Suns Fans
Kevin Durant isn't mad at all the Phoenix Suns fans. In fact, he appreciates the real ones, according to his latest social media post.
On Wednesday morning Durant responded to a tweet saying "Real suns fans appreciated" him. Durant, who was just traded to the Houston Rockets after two-plus tumultuous seasons in the desert, responded saying he appreciated "REAL" Suns fans and "love forever."
This is much nicer than the blunt message Durant had for Phoenix fans over the weekend when he spoke with Kay Adams right after the trade was announced.
“I doubt that," he said. "They wanted me to go so I’m glad they got what they wanted and I got what I wanted. We can move on, good luck to them going forward, and I’ll always remember my time there.”
When you combine the two messages it sounds like it wasn't all bad. Durant spent just over two seasons in Phoenix and while things didn't go as well as anyone hoped, he performed admirably, averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 145 regular season games.