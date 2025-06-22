Kevin Durant Had Blunt Message for Suns Fans After Being Traded to Rockets
Kevin Durant's run with the Suns came to an end Sunday as Phoenix traded the 36-year-old star to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and five second-round picks.
Durant, who was traded from the Nets to the Suns during the 2022–23 season, didn't have the success he had hoped for during his time in the desert and now he'll look to help the Rockets contend for a NBA title.
Durant found out about the news while he was on stage at the Fanatics Fest in NYC and was later seen celebrating with his agent.
After the news was announced he did an interview with Kay Adams who asked him if he had a message for the "heartbroken" Suns fans. KD, however, didn't think many Phoenix fans were feeling that emotion.
“I doubt that," he said. "They wanted me to go so i’m glad they got what they wanted and I got what I wanted. We can move on, good luck to them going forward, and i’ll always remember my time there.”
Safe to say Durant is looking forward to his fresh start in Houston.