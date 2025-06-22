NBA World Reacts to Kevin Durant Being Traded to Rockets
Game 7 of the NBA finals was briefly overshadowed on Sunday afternoon when ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed superstar Kevin Durant had been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks.
Although the exact timing of a deal was not known, the possibility has been on the table for months and has been gaining traction since the end of the Suns' season. Moreover, the Rockets have seemingly been a frontrunner in that conversation for a while now.
Given the magnitude of the trade, which is so far the biggest of the offseason—overshadowing that which sent Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic—NBA fans, already eager and wired for Sunday night's contest, were quick to react.
Take a peek at that below:
In addition to their shock over the pure magnitude of the deal, other fans were surprised this was announced on the day of Game 7:
It's going to be a fun 2025-26 in Houston, who will look to make a deeper postseason run next year with some veteran assistance on their side.