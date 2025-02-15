Kevin Durant Had Hilarious Response to What Advice He'd Give 12-Year-Old Self
KD had the room cracking up with this answer.
In this story:
Kevin Durant has had that championship mentality pretty much his whole life ... at least that's how he sees it.
Asked during NBA All-Star Weekend what advice he'd give his 12-year-old self, Durant had a pretty hilarious—but honest—response.
"Um ... I feel like I was pretty locked in at 12, man," Durant told the room full of media reps, who then broke out in laughter. "I ain't even gonna lie to you, man," he added, with a hint of a smile.
If that's the key to winning two NBA titles, so be it. In that case, I wouldn't have any advice for me either.
All-Star weekend will continue with the HBCU Classic at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, followed by the Skills Contest, Dunk Contest, and 3-Point Contest at 8 p.m.
