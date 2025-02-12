NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: Full List of Events, Times, Locations
NBA All-Star weekend is just around the corner, bringing the top talent in the league together at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.
2025 All-Star weekend runs from Friday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 16, and will consist of the usual events including the Celebrity All-Star Game, Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest, Rising Stars Challenge, and of course, the All-Star Game.
We're going to take a look at the schedule of this year's festivities, including the date, time and location for each event.
NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule
Event
Date, Time
Location
TV Channel
Rising Stars Practice
Friday, Feb. 14, 12:30 p.m. ET
Oakland Arena
NBA TV, NBA App
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Friday, Feb. 14, 7:00 p.m. ET
Oakland Arena
ESPN
Rising Stars Game
Friday, Feb. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET
Chase Center
TNT, TruTV
NBA All-Star Practice
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2:00 p.m. ET
Oakland Arena
NBA TV, NBA App
NBA HBCU Classic
Saturday, Feb. 15, 5:00 p.m. ET
Oakland Arena
NBA TV
All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Contest, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest)
Saturday, Feb. 15, 8:00 p.m. ET
Chase Center
TNT, TruTV
NBA All-Star Game
Sunday, Feb. 16, 8:00 p.m. ET
Chase Center
TNT, TruTV
Oakland Arena and the Chase Center are the sites for most of the All-Star weekend action, with the biggest events being held at the Warriors' home stadium.
Friday will consist of the Rising Stars practice, followed by a Hall of Fame news conference at 6:00 p.m. ET. The All-Star Celebrity game follows at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the day will be rounded out with the three Castrol Rising Stars games which run consecutively starting at 9:00 p.m. ET.
On Saturday, the NBA All-Star Game practice will be held and televised at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the HBCU Classic featuring a matchup between Morehouse College and Tuskegee University will be held at 5:00 p.m.
When is the NBA slam dunk contest?
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will give a news conference at 7:00 p.m., followed by the Saturday evening festivities. The Skills Challenge will be first, getting underway at 8:00, followed by the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest.
Sunday's schedule starts off with the NBA Legends Brunch at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the G-League Up Next Game starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Moscone Center. The main event, the 74th NBA All-Star Game starts at 8:00 p.m., at which point Kenny's Young Stars will play Chuck's Global Stars in the first game. After that, Shaq's OGs will take on Candace's Rising Stars (the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge). The final game will between the two winning teams of those games and will be the concluding act of All-Star weekend.