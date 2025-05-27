Kevin Durant Indirectly Addressed Shams Charania’s Spurs Trade Report
The Kevin Durant era in Phoenix feels like it could come to an end soon with the Suns potentially moving on from the two-time NBA champ this offseason.
Durant faced an uncertain future in the weeks leading up to the February trade deadline earlier this year, and he faces an equally uncertain one now after being rumored to join the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, among other teams reportedly sniffing around for a big-time star.
ESPN's Shams Charania threw another suitor into the mix on Tuesday, floating the San Antonio Spurs as one more landing spot for Durant this summer.
"I think Kevin Durant is another guy that the Spurs—there was mutual interest at the deadline," Charania said on Pat McAfee.
Durant quickly caught wind of Charania's report and responded to it—well, kind of.
To be exact, an NBA fan reposted a tweet on X about the Spurs-Durant trade buzz and then gave his take on the idea of Durant changing his allegiances once again to possibly team up with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio.
"Would be the fifth franchise @KDTrey5 joins. Can't be a top 15 player all time if you've played for 5 franchises. Winners build dynasties. They don't jump ship every time there's a struggle," the fan wrote.
Durant replied, "Like I always say! Make your own rules up and curate this nba fantasy world the way u want. Enjoy that top 15 list."
Durant didn't outright confirm Charania's Spurs report—but he didn't deny it, either.
Nor did he reveal his true feelings about ending up in San Antonio, though one would assume it's a pretty favorable destination for the aging star as he would get to play with Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, among other young talents. As for the possible cons of joining the Spurs, the NBA fan said one of them best himself, bringing up a controversial and long-hashed-out talking point that Durant's bitterest critics have used to tear down his 17-year NBA career thus far.